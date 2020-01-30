Area dental clinic helps those who enter and others in the community

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A dental clinic works hard to keep everyone’s teeth clean, but their new project involves meeting hygienic needs in the area.
Children’s Dental Clinic in Jonesboro started collecting hygienic products for teens and preteens in foster care about four months ago.
This began Hello I Flo. Once they started seeing the need, they decided to do more.
“We started off just wanting to do hygiene products,” Dr. Misee Harris says. “Then it’s turned into something where, instead of giving something you just need, but something that makes you feel special as well.”
Right now, about 100 boxes are sent out to any women in Northeast Arkansas who have a need. What started out as hygiene products only have grown into asking the women what products they’d like to receive.
The business also works with others in Jonesboro to personalize gift boxes for girls to enjoy even more.
Advocate Coordinator for CASA Angie Tate works with Harris to let them know of foster kids’ needs.
“I delivered a package to a girl yesterday that was placed in a facility,” Tate says. “She was so excited about it.”
Harris says it takes a lot of work behind the scenes to make this happen.
Deanna Weaver and Lauren Lee work with Harris to keep the clinic running smoothly, and now they organize items for Hello I Flo.
“It’s meaningful work that doesn’t feel like work,” Weaver says. “Period poverty is a real issue. That’s what’s been a real eye-opener for everybody working with Hello I Flo.”
The organized chaos keeps the women at a balancing act, but they agree the work is well worth it.
“It’s a lot of fun connecting these organizations and putting everything together into one for the same cause,” Lee says.
Tate says as of early January, 440 kids were in the foster care system. CASA works along with the Department of Human Services to find out more about the kids’ needs.
The Children’s Dental Clinic is bursting at the seams from donations and daily operations, Harris says.
However, more requests and donations are welcomed.
If you’d like to receive a personalized box of hygiene and care products or would like to donate items, click here or call 870-897-2439.
