Arkansas State football adds more 2020 commits ahead of Signing Day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football is adding more 2020 commitments as Signing Day nears.
Starkville wide receiver Rufus Harvey verballed with the Red Wolves on January 26th. Harvey had 75 receptions for 1,066 yds & 16 TD in 2019. The Yellowjackets were 12-3 & reached the 6A North State Championship. Harvey capped his HS career by being selected to the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game.
A-State added two more commits inside the trenches. Pulaski Academy center Thomas Vaughan verballed with the Red Wolves Tuesday night. Vaughan is 6 foot 5 and 285 pounds, he also served as Bruins team captain.
A-State looks to have another JUCO standout into the fold in 2020. College of the Canyons (CA) offensive tackle Kideam Diouf committed to the Red Wolves on Monday. Diouf is 6 foot 6 and 290 pounds. He hails from Elkton, Maryland.
National Signing Day is Wednesday, February 5th. Arkansas State will have a Signing Day Social at Centennial Bank Stadium. Doors open at 5:00pm. Head coach Blake Anderson will break down the new A-State class at 5:30pm.
