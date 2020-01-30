Arkansas State men’s basketball back home Thursday vs. Appalachian State

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State Men’s Basketball (15-7, 7-4 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State (11-10, 5-5 Sun Belt)
Thursday, January 30 • 7:00 PM • Jonesboro, Ark. • First National Bank Arena • ESPN+
The 2019-20 campaign marks the program’s 92nd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,222-1,174 all-time record (.510) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season. A-State is 11-1 this season and 33-5 under head coach Mike Balado when scoring 65 points before its opponent. The Red Wolves are 15-2 when shooting 40 percent or better and 13-2 when scoring 65 or more points this season.
A-State has 13 games with 14 or more assists this season after posting a combined 13 the last two seasons. A-State has 15 wins over the the first 22 games for the seventh time in 50 seasons at the Division I level (since 1970-71). The Red Wolves own 10 or more home wins for the 19th time in 33 seasons at First National Bank Arena.
A-State has surpassed its win total from a year ago (13-19) and matched the win total in league play (7-11). The Red Wolves have 27 double-figure scoring games from players off the bench, tied with Winthrop for the most in Division I.
