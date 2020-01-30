Arkansas State pitcher Jack Jumper lands on Preseason All-Sun Belt Team

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Benton, Ark., native Jack Jumper was named to the 2020 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference baseball team, while the Red Wolves were picked to finish sixth in the West Division of the leagues’ Coaches Preseason Poll, announced Thursday.
Last season, Jumper tossed 43.1 innings, in relief, on 27 appearances, registering a team-best 1.87 ERA. Jumper went 2-3 on the year, as he registered 38 strikeouts against 18 walks. Jumper recorded two saves on the season as opposing batters only registered a .161 average against the junior.
South Alabama received six first-place to win the East, with 62 points. Coastal Carolina was chosen to finish runner-up in the division, with 61 points, followed by Georgia Southern in third with 50 points. Troy trailed in fourth (41 points), Appalachian State in fifth (23 points) and Georgia State in sixth (15 points).
UT Arlington was the favorite to win the West with 3 first-place votes and 62 points, while Louisiana followed in second with 57 points and five first-place votes. Texas State was picked to finish third with 55 points and three first place votes. Little Rock was picked fourth (39 points), Monroe was picked fifth (25 points) and The Red Wolves rounded out the division in sixth, with 18 points.
Arkansas State will open the 2020 campaign at Tomlinson Stadium against Stephen F. Austin (Feb. 14-16).For the latest on A-State baseball follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Baseball Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (arkansasstatebaseball).
