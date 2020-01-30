Blytheville welded pipe mill lays off over 70 employees

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Operations are halted at a welded pipe mill in Blytheville, laying off 74 employees.
Tenaris announced Thursday operations at the newly acquired IPSCO welded pipe were suspended.
The move follows the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) issued by TMK in November 19
A skeleton crew will remain on board to maintain the facility in an operational state.
“A decision by Tenaris to reopen facilities among its expanded footprint will be guided by a more favorable market outlook and customer demand.”
Tenaris acquired IPSCO from PAO TMK on Jan. 2, 2020.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.