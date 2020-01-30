Fast Break Friday Night will be headlined by another 3A-3 clash. 14-5 Trumann is on the road at 16-6 Gosnell. The Pirates have ripped off 5 straight wins to move into 1st place in the 3A-3. Meanwhile the Wildcats have won 4 of their last 5 to remain in the conference title hunt.
Matthew Schwartz will cover the matchup and have postgame reaction.
You can watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
Fast Break Friday Night (1/31/2020)
Game of the Night: Trumann at Gosnell boys
Marion at Jonesboro boys
Marion at Jonesboro girls
Searcy at Nettleton boys
Searcy at Nettleton girls
Paragould at GCT boys
Paragould at GCT girls
Batesville at Blytheville boys
Batesville at Blytheville girls
Pocahontas at Valley View boys
Southside at Brookland boys
Southside at Brookland girls
Marmaduke at Rector boys
Maynard at Ridgefield Christian boys
