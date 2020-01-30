Fast Break Friday Night (1/31/2020)

Fast Break Friday Night (1/31/2020)
By Chris Hudgison | January 30, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST - Updated January 30 at 4:13 PM

Fast Break Friday Night will be headlined by another 3A-3 clash. 14-5 Trumann is on the road at 16-6 Gosnell. The Pirates have ripped off 5 straight wins to move into 1st place in the 3A-3. Meanwhile the Wildcats have won 4 of their last 5 to remain in the conference title hunt.

Matthew Schwartz will cover the matchup and have postgame reaction.

You can watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app. Keep track of more HS basketball coverage by checking out the Fast Break Friday Night facebook page.

Fast Break Friday Night (1/31/2020)

Game of the Night: Trumann at Gosnell boys

Marion at Jonesboro boys

Marion at Jonesboro girls

Searcy at Nettleton boys

Searcy at Nettleton girls

Paragould at GCT boys

Paragould at GCT girls

Batesville at Blytheville boys

Batesville at Blytheville girls

Pocahontas at Valley View boys

Southside at Brookland boys

Southside at Brookland girls

Marmaduke at Rector boys

Maynard at Ridgefield Christian boys

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.