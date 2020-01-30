Fast Break Overtime: Mountain Home

By Chris Hudgison | January 29, 2020 at 7:09 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 7:10 PM

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - We can't get to every gym on Fridays, so that means there's more storylines.

Fast Break Overtime takes us to a 5A East thriller. Mountain Home and Nettleton tied at 39 with less than 5 seconds left, Satch Harris hands off and Wyatt Gilbert drains it inside the line.

Bombers picked up their 11th win in dramatic fashion, thanks to Dylan Connolly for sending it in.

