Fast Break Overtime: Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - We can't get to every gym on Fridays, so that means there's more storylines.
Fast Break Overtime takes us to a 5A East thriller. Mountain Home and Nettleton tied at 39 with less than 5 seconds left, Satch Harris hands off and Wyatt Gilbert drains it inside the line.
Bombers picked up their 11th win in dramatic fashion, thanks to Dylan Connolly for sending it in.
You can get your highlight on Region 8 Sports
Email: chudgison@kait8.com
Twitter: @ChrisHudgison
Facebook: Region 8 Sports
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.