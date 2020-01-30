Fewer deadly crashes reported in Mo. in 2019

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The number of deadly crashes in 2019 has dropped for a third year.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), there were five percent fewer fatality crashes.
The recent report shows that 876 lives were lost in Missouri crashes in 2019. There were 921 deadly crashes in 2018.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) said the reduction in lives lost is encouraging, but the ultimate goal is to have zero traffic-related deaths.
“The frequency with which we’re losing people simply traveling from one place to another is unacceptable," said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. "We owe it to each other to make better choices behind the wheel and create a safer transportation system for everyone.”
While the overall number of traffic deaths was lower, there were increases in motorcycle and pedestrian fatalities.
There were 118 motorcyclists killed in 2019, which is a 10 percent increase from 2018.
The number of pedestrian deaths last year in Missouri was the largest it has been in the past 10 years. There were 108 pedestrians killed in 2019.
The top contributing factors of deadly crashes in Missouri continues to be lack of seat belt use, driving too fast, impairment and distraction.
MoDOT recommends the following actions to help prevent fatal crashes:
- Always wear a seat belt and use appropriate child safety seats.
- If riding a motorcycle or bicycle, always wear a helmet and other protective gear.
- Never drive distracted. Put your cell phone down.
- Obey the speed limit and other traffic laws.
- Never drive impaired. Always arrange for a sober ride.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.