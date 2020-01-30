Forest Service has youth job opportunites in Doniphan & Potosi, Mo.

ROLLA, Mo. (KFVS) - Teenagers 15 to 18 years-old can now apply for Mark Twain National Forest summer jobs for the Potosi and Doniphan, Mo area.
The jobs are through the Youth Conservation Corps, and are located in the Potosi-Fredericktown Ranger District and Eleven Point Ranger District.
Applicants are not required to live in the local area, but anyone chosen for the program must be capable of reporting daily to the job location.
The application window opened Jan. 27 and will close Mar. 27.
Teens selected to be in the program will be notified the first full week of April in order to schedule an appointment to continue the enrollment process.
The Youth Conservation Corps selectees will start on Tuesday May 26 and work through July 17, 2020.
The Youth Conservation Corps is a paid summer work program for youth designed to develop an understanding and appreciation of the environment.
Enrollees will be paid minimum wage, for a 40-hour work week.
Work duties include building trails, clerical/office support, maintaining and cleaning up campgrounds, and improving wildlife habitat.
Each selected applicant must provide work boots, proper work clothes and their own lunches.
Youth Conservation Corps applicants need to be prepared for physical work in an outdoor environment under potentially adverse weather conditions and rough terrain.
The program requires participants to provide their own daily transportation to the assigned Forest Service work location meeting at the District Office in the morning.
From the office, they will carpool in a Forest Service vehicle to an outdoor worksite on most days.
The application form can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mtnf/YCC. The form can be turned in to the Forest Service office in Salem or Doniphan.
Completed forms can also be sent to Jane Mobley, Forest Manpower Development Specialist, by email at jane.mobley@usda.gov or faxed (Attn: Jane Mobley) to (573) 996-7745.
For more information on Mark Twain National Forest, visit our website at www.fs.usda.gov/mtnf.
