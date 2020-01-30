Heavy police presence reported in Izard County, possible standoff underway

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Numerous law enforcement agencies, including a SWAT team truck, are on the scene of a possible shooting and standoff.
The scene is at Whispering Pines Road in Izard County, near Oxford.
Region 8′s Adam Jones is on the scene and reports a heavy police presence with law enforcement officers from Arkansas State Police and the Izard County Sheriff’s Office.
A command center has been set up for SWAT, local authorities and Arkansas State Police at the Oxford Baptist Church, just down the road from the scene.
Areawide Media reports the situation involves a man barricaded in a home. The report indicated that shots were exchanged, but no one was injured.
Region 8 News is working to learn more and will update this story as we confirm new details.
