Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Kansas City is back in the Super Bowl 50 years after Chiefs coach Hank Stram cracked up the football world by agreeing to be wired for sound for the big game highlight film. And the way we think of highlights will never be the same. NFL Films took a risk in asking Stram to wear the microphone during Kansas City's 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl 4. It was the first time it had ever been done in the Super Bowl. What came out of it was video gold. The highlight video is now a classic. It's highlighted by Stram's stream-of-consciousness patter that was delivered to players, assistants and the refs. These days, highlight films are filled with players and coaches mic'd up, but few can do what Stram did the last time the Chiefs were in the big game.
MIAMI (AP) — It's common for coordinators in the Super Bowl to have a head coaching position with a new team waiting for them after the game. Not this year. The Kansas City Chiefs have perhaps the most dynamic offense in the NFL and the San Francisco 49ers feature one of the stingiest defenses in the league. The men in charge of both units got interviews but were passed over. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy interviewed with the Panthers, Browns and Giants during the team's bye before the playoffs. Niners defensive coordinator Robert Saleh also interviewed with the Browns.
MIAMI (AP) — Brett Veach has boyish looks and a down-to-earth demeanor that probably make many people mistake him for a Super Bowl volunteer. But the former small-college wide receiver is in fact the architect of the best Kansas City Chiefs team in 50 years. Their general manager was instrumental in the drafting of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he overhauled the entire defense in one offseason, and he helped to give coach Andy Reid the pieces to reach the big game in Miami on Sunday.
MIAMI (AP) — Kansas City's Travis Kelce and San Francisco's George Kittle are talkative tight ends at this year's Super Bowl who are among the most entertaining personalities in the NFL. They also could play big roles in who wins the big game Sunday. Kelce comes up with zany dances to celebrate his touchdowns that instantly go viral moments after he gets into the end zone. Kittle uses a celebratory gesture to honor a Mexican wrestler every time he makes a first down. The two say they love football and life in general. And it shows on and off the field.
MIAMI (AP) — It's no accident that the league's two fastest offenses are playing for the Super Bowl title as offenses seek more and more to get playmakers the ball in space rather than just up the middle with brute force. The Kansas City Chiefs with speedsters such as Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman were the NFL's fastest team this season. The San Francisco 49ers were only a tick behind thanks to players such as Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida. The speed will stress the defenses and will play a role in determining who wins the championship.
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Running back Tevin Coleman returned to practice Wednesday as the San Francisco 49ers began final preparations for the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs had everyone on the field as they put the finishing touches on their game plan. Coleman dislocated his shoulder in the NFC championship game. Meanwhile, the only injury concerns heading into the week for the Chiefs were defensive tackle Chris Jones, who was hobbled by a calf strain in the AFC title game, and tight end Travis Kelce, who has been dealing with a sore knee. Both looked good during Wednesday's workout.
MIAMI (AP) — Katie Sowers says being the first woman and openly gay coach to work the Super Bowl feels a bit surreal. She also hopes she's blazing a path for more to follow. Sowers says she feels like a broken record but will continue saying that the most important thing is that she not be the last woman or openly gay coach at the Super Bowl. Simply attending a Super Bowl was Sowers' dream growing up in Kansas and playing football in the yard with her twin sister. And yes, becoming an NFL head coach is on the San Francisco assistant's list.
