Inclined baby sleepers, rocking seats recalled due to risk of suffocation

(KFVS) - Several Inclined baby sleepers and rocking seats were recalled due to a risk of suffocation.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, infant deaths have been reported with other manufacturer’ inclined sleep products after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.
Currently, the CPSC reports there have been no incidents/injuries with the following products. However, consumers should immediately stop using them.
About 46,300 units of the SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper were recalled.
This includes sleepers with the model number 91394. The number is located on the cross bar tube of the frame between the two upright tubes. The product is a free-standing inclined sleep product.
The sleepers were sold at Juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide, including Amazon and Buy Buy Baby from March 2017 through December 2019 for about $99.
Consumers can contact Summer Infant for a cash refund or voucher.
About 3,100 units of the Evenflo Pillo Portable Napper were recalled. The model number, 12132125, is located on a label on the leg of the product.
The padded inclined sleepers were sold at Juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online, including Target, Kohl’s, Amazon.com, Buy Buy Baby, JC Penney and Walmart from May 2017 through January 2020 for about $75.
Consumers can contact Evenflo for a cash refund or voucher.
About 5,900 units of the Delta Incline Sleeper with adjustable feeding positions for newborns; Disney Baby Minnie Mouse Incline Sleeper with adjustable feeding position for newborns; Delta Children Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Sleeper; Simmons Kids Beautyrest Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Sleeper; 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Incline Sleeper and others.
The inclined sleepers have a manual rocking feature and a feeding position. They have model numbers 27404-2255, 27404-437, 27404-758 and 27404-942. The model number is located on the label and frame.
They were sold at Juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers, nationwide, including Amazon.com, Kmart and ToysRUs.com from January 2017 through December 2018 for between $42 and $51.
Consumers can contact Delta for a cash refund or voucher.
The Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat was also recalled. It is two products in one, a rocking seat and a vibrating lounger. Most models (model numbers 1872034, 1875063, 1875102, 1877160, 1882081, 1896313, 1908957, 1914283 and 2047734) have multiple incline positions and one model (model number 1922809) has one incline position. The model numbers are located on a label on one of the metal legs.
About 111,000 units were sold in the United States and 1,800 units in Mexico. They were sold at Target, Babies R Us and other stores nationwide and online at various websites from 2013 through 2018 for about $80.
Consumers can contact Graco for a cash refund or a voucher.
