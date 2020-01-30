Jan. 30: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Your Thursday will feel a lot like yesterday, although there won’t be quite as much rain.
Gray skies and brisk northerly winds will hold temperatures in the low 40s this afternoon.
A couple of showers will be possible through tonight ahead of our next cold front.
Cloudy conditions through Friday will give way to sunshine and warmer weather this weekend.
Daily highs surge into the 50s and 60s through early next week.
News Headlines
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office has released video of a standoff that ended earlier this month with a deputy shot in the head.
With the death toll rising in China, the coronavirus has spread even further. Health officials say they are now treating a case here in Arkansas.
Jonesboro police are looking for a man caught on camera tying a terribly sick dog to a fence at the humane society and leaving it.
