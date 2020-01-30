Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ARKANSAS LAWMAKER DEATH
Woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder-for-hire plan
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (AP) — A woman charged in the killing of a former Arkansas state lawmaker has pleaded not guilty to charges she also asked fellow inmates to kill the victim's ex-husband and others. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Rebecca Lynn O'Donnell entered the plea Wednesday. O'Donnell was charged with two counts of criminal solicitation and two counts of criminal solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence. O'Donnell has pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the killing of former Sen. Linda Collins. Investigators say four inmates told police that O'Donnell talked to them about killing Collins' ex-husband and making his death look like suicide.
SEARCY-BODY FOUND
Police seek identity of man found dead near Searcy creek
SEARCY, Ark. (AP) — Police in Searcy are working to identify a man who was found dead near a creek over the weekend.The Arkansas State Crime Laboratory determined that the man died from a medical condition, but Searcy police said in a press release that investigators still don't know his identity.The man's body was discovered Sunday afternoon.Investigators said the body had been at the creek for at least several weeks and possibly several months.
SPORTS BETTING-ARKANSAS
Arkansas casino debuts sports betting in time for Super Bowl
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — In what officials are describing as a soft opening, an Arkansas casino in West Memphis started offering sports betting on Tuesday. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Southland Casino Racing began accepting wagers for the Super Bowl on Sunday, as well as on NBA games, college basketball, NASCAR racing, PGA tournaments and more. Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution approved by voters in November 2018, authorized Southland Casino Racing to expand into a full-fledged casino. It is the third Arkansas casino to win the commission's approval to begin sports wagering.
ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG-SUPER TUESDAY
Bloomberg creates a parallel presidential race. Can he win?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — When the leading Democratic presidential candidates marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by linking arms and marching through South Carolina, Michael Bloomberg was nowhere near the early primary state. Instead he was in Arkansas, which votes March 3. The decision illustrates the parallel race Bloomberg is running to try to capture the Democratic nomination for president. He's bypassing the first four voting states to focus on the 14 states that vote on Super Tuesday. It's a nontraditional approach that has never been successful. But Bloomberg has already spent more than $200 million on ads, 10 times the leading candidates, and voters are noticing.
EYE LAW DISPUTE-ARKANSAS
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Arkansas eye surgery referendum
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has dismissed a lawsuit trying to prevent a referendum this fall on a new law expanding the procedures that optometrists can perform. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen dismissed the lawsuit Tuesday by Arkansans for Healthy Eyes, which is a group opposed to the referendum effort. The lawsuit claimed the referendum wasn't approved under the correct process. The new law allows optometrists to perform several procedures that previously only ophthalmologists could perform. The state Supreme Court last week said it wouldn't reconsider its ruling that state election officials must count thousands of signatures submitted for the proposed referendum.
AP-US-WALMART-ONLINE-SALES-TAXES
Court: Walmart doesn't owe 3rd party's online sales taxes
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's Supreme Court says Walmart isn't responsible for paying sales taxes for items sold through its online “marketplace” for third-party sellers. Wednesday's decision comes in a case involving a New Orleans suburb. But an attorney involved in the case says it's being watched around the country. The 4-3 decision says Walmart.com did not assume the tax obligation for independent retailers using the Walmart.com online marketplace.