Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-XGR-ABORTION-KANSAS
Kansas abortion measure advances in Tennessee plan's shadow
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans have pushed a proposed anti-amendment to the Kansas Constitution through the state Senate. The vote Wednesday came even as abortion rights advocates tried to undercut potential support for the measure by arguing that it would lead to a ban on most abortions like a measure being pursued in Tennessee. The Kansas proposal is aimed at overturning a state Supreme Court decision last year protecting abortion rights and is modeled on a change Tennessee voters approved in their state's constitution in 2014. The Senate's vote was 28-12, giving supporters one vote more than the two-thirds majority necessary. It goes to the House.
HOME RAMMED-DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE
Police arrest man accused of ramming vehicle into home
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man who is suspected of ramming into a Wichita home with three children and three adults inside during a domestic disturbance. Thirty-six-year-old Samuel Higgins, of Wichita, is jailed on suspicion of multiple charges, including aggravated assault, battery of a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property and driving while under the influence. Police said in a news release that he also tried to run over a couple relatives, rammed into another vehicle and attempted to injure a police officer before he was arrested Tuesday night.
HAIRSTYLES-BIAS LEGISLATION
Midwestern states consider banning bias based on hairstyles
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Black female legislators in two predominantly white Midwestern states are trying to convince their Republican colleagues to join a national push to outlaw discrimination based on hairstyles such as braids and dreadlocks. Supporters of bills in Kansas and Wisconsin said Tuesday that employers and teachers often wrongly see white people’s hair as the standard for what's clean and professional. Committees in both states have proposals to revise anti-discrimination laws to ban bias in housing, employment and public accommodations based on hairstyles “historically associated with race” such as braids, locs and twists. But supporters are facing questions about how such laws could be applied.
OUT-OF-CONTROL DRIVER-TEEN KILLED
Driver charged with murder said he thought he was braking
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Charging documents say a 71-year-old driver who is charged in the death of a 14-year-old girl told police he thought he was stepping on the brakes when he struck her as as she walked home from her suburban Kansas City school. The documents released Tuesday in the case against Sudhir Gandhi, of Lenexa, Kansas, said that he also told police that when the car continued to accelerate, he decided to steer it away from other vehicles stopped on the road and drive onto a sidewalk. Gandhi is charged with reckless second-degree murder in the death of Alexandra Rumple.
OFFICER-INVOLVED FATAL CRASH
Kansas woman killed when SUV crashes into patrol vehicle
DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a western Kansas police officer was not using lights and sirens when he crashed his patrol vehicle into a car while responding to an emergency call and killed the driver. The Wichita Eagle reports Cpl. Shane Harris was responding to a break-in call Saturday morning when 26-year-old Vanessa Guzman drove into the path of the patrol vehicle in Dodge City. The resulting collision rolled her car over a guardrail. She was ejected as the car rolled and died of her injuries. Harris was treated for a minor injury.
FATAL PIZZA HUT SHOOTING
Man fatally shot in Pizza Hut in Kansas City, Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been fatally shot at a Pizza Hut in Kansas City, Kansas. Police identified the victim Wednesday in a news release as 25-year-old Laron Briggs. He was shot inside the restaurant Tuesday night. Police provided no information about a suspect or motive in the news release.
CAR FIRE-BODY FOUND
Body found in burning car in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a burning car in Wichita. KFDI-FM reports that the discovery was made around 5 a.m. Wednesday as firefighters were putting out the blaze. The name of the victim hasn't been released, and it wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.
EARNS-BOEING
Grounded jet sends Boeing to first annual loss in 2 decades
Boeing is reporting its first annual loss in more than two decades as the crisis surrounding its grounded 737 Max drags on. Boeing said Wednesday that it lost $1 billion in the fourth quarter and lost $636 million last year. The company is sharply raising its estimate of spending related to fixing the Max and compensating airlines for canceling tens of thousands of flights. Boeing is now estimating the Max-related extra costs at more than $18 billion. The company still hopes to get FAA approval for changes it's making to the Max around mid-year.