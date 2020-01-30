Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Charging documents say a 71-year-old driver who is charged in the death of a 14-year-old girl told police he thought he was stepping on the brakes when he struck her as as she walked home from her suburban Kansas City school. The documents released Tuesday in the case against Sudhir Gandhi, of Lenexa, Kansas, said that he also told police that when the car continued to accelerate, he decided to steer it away from other vehicles stopped on the road and drive onto a sidewalk. Gandhi is charged with reckless second-degree murder in the death of Alexandra Rumple.