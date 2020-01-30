Letter of caution sent to lawmakers by ethics commission

“However, the Commission determined that the investigation would no longer include the issue of whether or not you violated Ark. Code Ann. 21-8-701 by failing to file a SFI for calendar year 2018 because records on file with the Secretary of State reflect you timely filed a SFI for 2018. Also, the Commission determine that the investigation would no longer include whether or not you violated Ark. Code Ann. 21-8-901 by failing to report the sale of goods or services having a value in excess of $1,000 to an establishment of the state of Arkansas because evidence obtained from Ladyman Enterprises reflected that it has not sold goods or services having a value in excess of $1,000 to an establishment of the State of Arkansas,” the letter noted.