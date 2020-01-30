Letter of caution sent to lawmakers by ethics commission

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -A pair of Northeast Arkansas lawmakers received letters of caution earlier this month from the Arkansas Ethics Commission.
According to a pair of two-page letters from the commission, the commission found that Reps. Brandt Smith (R-Jonesboro) and Jack Ladyman (R-Jonesboro) unintentionally violated state law.
Smith represents District 58, which covers most of Jonesboro, while Ladyman represents District 59, which covers Bono, Egypt and west Jonesboro.
The two-page letter to Smith from Director Graham Sloan noted that the lawmaker received a letter Dec. 3 about the complaint.
“The issues raised by that complaint were whether or not you violated Ark. Code Ann. 21-8-701 (c)(1)(A) by failing to file a Statement of Financial Interest for calendar year 2018; and/or whether or not you violated Ark. Code Ann. 7-6-207 (a)(1)(A) by failing to timely file a Campaign Contribution and Expenditure (C&E) report for the third quarter of 2019,” the letter noted.
State ethics officials investigated the complaint and were done Dec. 20.
“The preliminary results of staff’s investigation were presented to the Commission and the Commission directed that staff complete the investigation. The Commission also determined that the investigation would no longer include the issue of whether or not you violated Ark. Code Ann 21-8-701 by failing to file a SFI for calendar year 2018 because records on file with the Secretary of State reflect that you timely filed that disclosure agreement,” officials said in the letter.
On the C&E report, officials found that Smith unintentionally violated the law.
“It is noted that the report in question was filed on Oct. 18, 2019, which was three days after the due date,” the letter noted.
Smith said Wednesday that he had been in contact with Sloan since the complaint was filed.
Smith said he had trouble uploading the contribution report to the Secretary of State’s website, due to a computer glitch. Smith called the state Capitol the next day and was able to file the paperwork, noting the paperwork was saved on his laptop computer but that he had trouble sending the information.
The two-page letter to Ladyman also included information about the complaint and that Ladyman received a letter Dec. 3 about the issue.
“The issues raised by that complaint were whether or not you violated Ark. Code Ann. 21-8-701 (c) (1) (A) by failing to file a Statement of Financial Interest for calendar year 2018; whether or not you violated Ark. Code Ann. 21-8-901 by failing to report the sale of goods or services having a value in excess of $1,000 to an establishment of the state of Arkansas; and/or whether or not you violated Ark. Code. Ann. 7-6-207 (a) (1) (A) by failing to report campaign contributions raised at a fundraiser held on Sept. 8, 2019,” the letter from Sloan to Ladyman noted.
Ladyman also found out Dec. 20 that the preliminary results of the staff’s investigation were given to the Commission and that the Commission asked the staff to do the investigation.
“However, the Commission determined that the investigation would no longer include the issue of whether or not you violated Ark. Code Ann. 21-8-701 by failing to file a SFI for calendar year 2018 because records on file with the Secretary of State reflect you timely filed a SFI for 2018. Also, the Commission determine that the investigation would no longer include whether or not you violated Ark. Code Ann. 21-8-901 by failing to report the sale of goods or services having a value in excess of $1,000 to an establishment of the state of Arkansas because evidence obtained from Ladyman Enterprises reflected that it has not sold goods or services having a value in excess of $1,000 to an establishment of the State of Arkansas,” the letter noted.
On the campaign contributions complaint, officials said Ladyman unintentionally violated the law.
“It was agreed that the Commission make a finding that you unintentionally violated Ark. Code Ann. 7-6-207 (a) (1) (A) by failing to timely report the contributions raised at a fundraiser held on September 9, 2019. They were included on the October monthly report you filed on November 18, 2019, which was three days after the due date,” the letter noted.
Ladyman said Wednesday that he had been under the impression that monies raised in the September fundraiser had to be filed with his quarterly carryover account.
However, he said he found out that the money had to be filed with a 2020 election account and that he also had trouble online, setting one up.
Ladyman has set up a 2020 campaign finance account with the Secretary of State’s office, online records indicated.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.