Lexington Place in Jonesboro closing, moving residents out

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just months after the state took over its operations, officials at Lexington Place Rehabilitation and Healthcare announced Thursday it would close its doors.
Employees were notified Wednesday that the facility, located on Browns Lane in Jonesboro, would shut its doors on March 29.
Lexington Place employs approximately 100 people to care for its 65 residents.
Eric Bell, general counsel for Reliance Health Care, told Region 8 News that “social services staff from area facilities will begin meeting this week with residents and their families to discuss placement options.”
All of the current residents are expected to be transferred to facilities within a 20-mile radius within the next 30 days.
As for the employees’ futures, Bell said that other area health care facilities have been invited to Lexington Place to accept applications and interview staff.
“Reliance administration will be assisting employees through this process,” Bell said. “Reliance’s affiliate homes expect to absorb most of the current Lexington Place employment.”
The facility was placed into receivership by the state of Arkansas last October after the Department of Human Services received complaints that the facility’s owners were “financially unable to secure or maintain continuing and regular sources of food, medicines, services, and supplies.”
At that time, the state appointed Reliance to assist in day-to-day operations.
Bell said that operations have “stabilized” since Reliance took over.
“However Reliance, in conjunction with the Arkansas Department of Human Services, has determined that the best course of action going forward is to close the facility due to Physical Plant issues and the availability of beds in other more modern facilities in the immediate area,” Bell stated.
