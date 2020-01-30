Melbourne schools closed for rest of week due to illness

MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Students got an early start to their weekend due to the high number of illnesses in one Region 8 school district.
All schools in the Melbourne School District will be closed Jan. 30-31, according to a Facebook post.
The district will use AMI days one and two for students at Melbourne elementary and high schools.
School employees will work to clean and disinfect the campuses during the closure to limit the spread of illness.
Saturday school is also canceled for Melbourne High School students on Feb. 1.
The high school gym will also be closed until Feb. 3.
