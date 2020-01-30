One killed, one injured in Independence Co. crash

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was killed and another person was injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 167 in Independence County, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police.
The person who was killed, who was a minor, was driving a 2007 Chrysler 300 North on Highway 167 around 9:40 a.m. Jan. 30 when the crash happened.
Arkansas State Police crash reports do not list the names or ages of minors in reports.
ASP said the Chrysler crossed all lanes of traffic on Highway 167 before colliding head-on with a 2016 Freightliner, going south on Highway 167.
The person driving the Freightliner, who was injured, was taken to a local hospital, ASP said.
The weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.