Ridgefield Christian School closes due to illness

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ridgefield Christian Schools confirmed it will be closed Friday.
The school told Region 8 News students and staff are both sick, most of them from the flu.
This will affect Pre-K through 12th grade.
The school district said a cleaning crew will sanitize the schools Friday.
Students and parents should treat Friday as an AMI day.
This isn’t the first school closure over illness in Region 8, Melbourne schools announced Wednesday it will be closed until Monday.
Jackson County schools canceled class last week as well after 20 percent of the student body was out sick.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the flu is widespread and also killed 6 more Arkansans in the last week.
As of Thursday, the total number of deaths was at 33 for this season.
