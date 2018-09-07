Showers Possible Overnight

More showers will move through overnight as we enter the last day of the month. Most of the shower activity should be exiting in the hours after sunrise Friday with just a few sprinkles for the rest of the day. Temperatures stay chilly in the morning with highs getting close to the 50s by the afternoon. Skies stay mostly cloudy on Friday before we see a little more sun on Saturday. It’s not until Sunday that clear skies return. After a cool day on Saturday, temperatures soar into the low 60s Sunday with breezy southerly winds. Rain chances increase early next week, and we could see a round of thunderstorms Tuesday before colder air moves in for the middle of the week.