Special Olympic athletes hit the court

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Brookland Bearcat Arena’s seats were filled with spectators for the Special Olympics Basketball competition where over 300 athletes had fun.
Brookland school students and clubs, Frito Lay and others helped to make Thursday’s activities run smoothly.
Special Olympics Representative Theresa Book says it’s all about getting athletes on the court.
“A lot of these guys, who are out here competing in the individual skills, never have the chance to be on a court in an arena like this, shoot at a basketball goal, getting to be the center of attention right here,” she says. “That’s what’s making a difference for them today.”
Empowering the students at Brookland schools and area athletes’ experience means a lot to Book.
“It certainly will impact the students that we have here at Brookland Schools having an opportunity to work with our Special Olympic athletes,” she says.
The players and volunteers work one-on-one at times, making sure everyone felt included.
“The friendships, the bonds, this is making for these individuals … I look forward to seeing these Brookland students move on and be our future volunteers,” she says.
The upcoming events for the Area 7 Special Olympics are below:
Polar Plunge - Batesville Community Center, Feb. 1
Winter Games – Springdale, Feb. 7, 8. Floor Hockey and Unified Champions School Basketball
Polar Plunge - A-State, Feb. 11
Polar Plunge – Blytheville, Feb. 15
Team Tournament - Allen Park, Feb. 29
To learn more, contact local representatives by clicking here.
