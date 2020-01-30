Woman killed in Wednesday night crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman died Wednesday night when her car collided with the rear of another car.
Arkansas State Police responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 67 South near Judsonia just before 10 p.m.
According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 24-year-old Katelyn Littlejohn of Bald Knob was in the southbound left lane when her 2003 Nissan struck the left rear of a 2007 Nissan driven by 27-year-old Brokrick Handsborough of Rosharon, Texas.
Littlejohn’s car crossed the far right traffic lane, leaving the roadway, before coming to a stop.
Handsborough’s vehicle veered to the left, according to the report, and struck the cable barrier before veering back to the right and coming to a final stop in the highway.
Littlejohn died in the collision.
Her passengers, 30-year-old Brittany Merwether of Searcy and an unidentified minor, and Handsborough all suffered unspecified injuries. They were taken to Unity Health in Searcy.
The weather was clear and road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, according to ASP.
It is the 38th fatality since the start of the year.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.