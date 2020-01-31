Candidates discuss topics at forum with voters

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Candidates for state representative, state senate, and even a judicial seat spoke about their outlooks Thursday night at a public forum.
The seats were filled, and pens were pushing as candidates representing Craighead County discussed criminal justice reform.
For a timed five minutes, candidates discussed their outlook on the issue.
Americans for Prosperity Arkansas official Hannah Bunch says candidates, leading up to tonight, have been eager to speak.
“They have each been excited about this and I think that’s really great to see,” she says. “It’s something that’s a unifying topic because it affects so many of us and it really affects all of us.”
Bunch says the topic impacts everyone and it should be discussed.
“The criminal justice system affects all of us whether you are someone who is a victim of a crime, whether you are someone that has been incarcerated, so it’s important to make sure we have a justice system that works for us,” she says.
In case you missed the live forum, click here to watch the recorded meeting.
For more information, email Bunch at hbunch@afphq.org.
