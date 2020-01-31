Crittenden Co. Sheriff’s Dept: Suspect claims to have bomb while attempting to rob bank

Crittenden Co. Sheriff’s Dept: Suspect claims to have bomb while attempting to rob bank
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 31, 2020 at 3:31 PM CST - Updated January 31 at 3:40 PM

EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - Crittenden County Crime Stoppers is offering a $2000 reward for information leading to an arrest in an attempted robbery at a bank in Earle, Arkansas.

Authorities say the incident happened Wednesday morning around 11:45 a.m.

The suspect walked up to a teller window at the First National Bank on Barton Street and said he had a bomb. He put a plastic sack in the teller window and demanded money. The clerk activated the alarm and the suspect ran west.

Police say the suspect didn’t get any money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department at 870-702-2000 .

