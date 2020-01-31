A Family for Me: Alex

“A lot of times they do wind up aging out. Luckily, we have a program for kids where they can sign up back for care after they turned 18 and to help them with their day to day life and supporting them. Through the transition of going to college and getting a job or anything like that. But a lot of our kids do age out. From my experience is that if they are not adopted by a certain age from their time frame no one wants them. So, they fall back on us to support them. And that’s why we have that program for,” Thomas said.