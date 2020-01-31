A Family for Me: Alex

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We first met Alex in 2018. He’s grown up a little, but many of his interests are the same.
Adoption Specialist Toni Thomas says, “Alex is a really great kid. He loves video games. He loves basketball. He does well in school from my understanding. His favorite subject is math.”
Alex is now 12 years old and is in 7th grade.
While he’s doing well in school, he’s still trying to deal with the trauma in his life.
Thomas says, “I think Alex’s biggest challenge is kind of his coping skills. Of, course he’s just like all of our other kids. He’s going to have his day-to-day challenges. I think he’s still learning his coping skills and how to utilize them. I think he’s being taught what to do. I just think he’s having a hard time understanding how to incorporate it in day to day life, but he’s making a lot of progress.”
As with many older kids in the foster care system, it has been a challenge to find Alex a home.
Mainly because he is older.
Thomas says finding homes for teens is a huge challenge, but the state does have a backup plan in case we can’t place them with a family,
“A lot of times they do wind up aging out. Luckily, we have a program for kids where they can sign up back for care after they turned 18 and to help them with their day to day life and supporting them. Through the transition of going to college and getting a job or anything like that. But a lot of our kids do age out. From my experience is that if they are not adopted by a certain age from their time frame no one wants them. So, they fall back on us to support them. And that’s why we have that program for,” Thomas said.
If you are interested in adopting Alex, visit this website to find out more information: http://www.fosterarkansas.org/
