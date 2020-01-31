Jan. 31: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A cold front washes out over Region 8 today but should still provide focus for a couple showers.
Expect foggy, cloudy conditions this morning but a few peeks of sun will be possible this afternoon.
A slight chance of light rain, fog continues overnight before sunny weather arrives this weekend.
Super Bowl Sunday looks great for an outdoor tailgate with highs in the mid-60s.
Mild weather continues into the first week of February but it comes with a chance of rain for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
News Headlines
A pair of traffic studies leave Jonesboro city officials with one goal: make getting from one side of the street to the other safe for all citizens.
The local homeless shelter is just one of the programs that will be affected after Region 8 city council votes to slash its budget by $1 million.
What would you do to help a friend in need? In this month’s Gr8 Acts of Kindness, meet a man whose selfless act helped save a co-worker’s life.
