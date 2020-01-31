Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MIAMI (AP) — Patrick Mahomes learned his lessons at a young age and in a perfect place. He hung around major league locker rooms with his father, a journeyman pitcher, and saw what made the greats of the game so great. Columnist Tim Dahlberg writes the young Mahomes hung around superstars like Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter. He watched how they prepared and saw how they dealt with both success and failure.With the Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the first time in a half century, the quarterback is poised to become the face of the NFL for a long time to come.