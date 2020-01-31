Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BOY FINDS GUN
St. Louis boy shoots himself after finding gun in street
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old St. Louis boy found a gun on the ground and accidentally shot himself in the leg. The boy shot himself Wednesday afternoon. Police say his injuries were not life threatening. Officer Michelle Woodling says the boy found the gun on the ground in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood of north St. Louis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports police say the boy took the gun inside and somehow shot himself in what police are calling an accidental shooting. A computer check found the gun had been stolen in Springfield.
BUSINESS FRAUDS-PLEA
Former Missouri business owner pleads guilty in fraud scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A South Carolina man who formerly owned businesses in Missouri has pleaded guilty to three schemes fraud schemes involving millions of dollars. Fifty-year-old old Russell Grundy, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, admitted Thursday that he made several false claims in dealing with businesses involving the development or use of advanced technologies. Grundy, formerly of Aurora, Missouri, also admitted he made false statements on a loan application. Prosecutors say Grundy used millions of dollars he received from the schemes for himself.
FLOODING-TAX BREAKS
Missouri Senate backs limits on tax breaks in floodplains
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators have passed legislation that could limit tax breaks for developments in flood plains and allow school districts to block their tax revenues from being diverted to developers. The Senate approved the bill revamping the state's “tax increment finance” laws on Thursday without any dissent. The bill now goes to the House. Senators passed a similar bill last year but it failed to clear the House. The ban on tax breaks for flood plain developments would have several exemptions, including Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in the Kansas City area and the cities of St. Joseph and Springfield.
CHILD DIES-MURDER CHARGE
Man charged with murder after child fatally shoots himself
GLADSTONE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man is charged with second-degree murder after a 2-year-old boy shot himself to death. Clay County prosecutors say 30-year-old Christopher Ray Ellis of Gladstone was indicted by a county grand jury on second-degree murder and first-degree child endangerment charges. The boy was found Sept. 24 at a Gladstone apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The Kansas City Star reports the indictment alleges Ellis failed to supervise the child, who found an unsecured gun in the apartment and shot himself. Online court records do not name an attorney for Ellis.
AP-US-FORMER-PRIEST-ABUSE-ALLEGATION
Ex-priest charged with sex assault against child in 1989
DITTMER, Mo. (AP) — A former Catholic priest has been arrested at a Missouri facility that provides a home for disgraced clergy, accused of sexually assaulting a child in North Texas 31 years ago. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 78-year-old Richard Thomas Brown was arrested Tuesday on a warrant issued by Dallas police. Brown is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. The arrest occurred at the Vianney Renewal Center in Dittmer. Last year, the Dallas Catholic Diocese named Brown on a list of 31 credibly accused priests. He served at least five churches in North Texas before being removed as a priest in 2002.
ELECTION 2020-GOVERNOR-MISSOURI
Missouri gubernatorial candidates talk transparency
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Democratic auditor is calling out Republican Gov. Mike Parson over his office's handling of open-records requests. Auditor Nicole Galloway is trying to unseat Parson in the November gubernatorial election. Galloway on Thursday criticized Parson's administration for citing the First Amendment in redacting private citizens' identifying information from Sunshine requests. The governor's office has argued that citizens would not contact elected officials if they believed information like email addresses and phone numbers could become public. Both candidates tried to paint themselves as transparent leaders in separate remarks during the annual Missouri Press Association and The Associated Press Day at the Capitol.
RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA
Missouri ballot initiative pushes for recreational marijuana
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — As Missouri ramps up toward the sale of medical marijuana, a new petition drive was launched Thursday aimed at making recreational marijuana legal, too. A group called Missourians for a New Approach is gathering signatures to put the issue of adult-use marijuana on the November 2020 ballot. The group said the effort is being supported by the same backers who helped pass the medical marijuana constitutional amendment in 2018. To get on the ballot, the proposal must get 160,199 verified signatures that must be turned into the Missouri Secretary of State's office by May 3.
AP-FBN-TIM-DAHLBERG-MAHOMES
Column: Lessons learned young propel Mahomes to greatness
MIAMI (AP) — Patrick Mahomes learned his lessons at a young age and in a perfect place. He hung around major league locker rooms with his father, a journeyman pitcher, and saw what made the greats of the game so great. Columnist Tim Dahlberg writes the young Mahomes hung around superstars like Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter. He watched how they prepared and saw how they dealt with both success and failure.With the Chiefs in the Super Bowl for the first time in a half century, the quarterback is poised to become the face of the NFL for a long time to come.