$20 million grant provides groundwork for new state park

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (KAIT) -A plan to help complete a nearly 85 mile biking and pedestrian trail in the Arkansas Delta received a boost Thursday with a $20 million matching grant from the Walton Family Foundation, state officials said.
According to a media release from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, the grant will help finish the trail from Lexa to Arkansas City and provide a $40 million boost to the region.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the project will help bring an economic boost, bring tourism to the region plus help provide people with a picturesque view.
“This is great news for cyclists and hikers, who have waited more than 20 years for the completion of this rails-to-trails project. The matching grant we announced today, combined with Arkansas Parks and Tourism funds, means that the wait is almost over. The $7 million in tourism that the 85-mile trail will attract, along with the 600 jobs it will create, will infuse renewed energy into southeast Arkansas along the trail. Hikers and bikers will see bottomland hardwood forests and views from the levee that we don’t see from our cars. This is a great project for Arkansas,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
Officials said the matching grant will help the state parks system to finish construction in the next five years, with the state applying for federal grants to help with the match.
Nearly 45 miles of the trail, called the Delta Heritage Trail State Park, has been done and the project began in 1997.
