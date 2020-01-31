Paragould police investigate robbery at Flash Market

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police are looking for a suspect in connection with an aggravated robbery early Thursday.
According to a post on the Paragould Police Department Facebook page, officers got a call around 4:40 a.m. Jan. 30 about the robbery at the Flash Market in the 1000 block of East Kingshighway.
Police believe the male suspect walked into the store, showed a firearm and demanded money. After the cashier gave the suspect the money, the suspect left the store.
No one was hurt.
Detectives are also working to review surveillance video to get additional information about the robbery.
Anyone with information on the robbery can call Paragould police at 870-236-7621.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.