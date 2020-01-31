PBA Player of the Year and two Hall of Famers advance to finals of 2020 PBA Jonesboro Open

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some of the biggest names in bowling will compete for the PBA Jonesboro Open title.
Reigning PBA Player of the Year Jason Belmonte shined in match play Thursday at Hijinx. The Australian is the 3 seed, averaging a score of 226.97 over the last 2 days. Kyle Troup earned the number 1 seed and a spot in the championship match. He won 13 of his 16 matches Thursday to advance.
Two PBA Hall of Famers are also through to Saturday’s action. Tommy Jones is the number 5 seed, Chris Barnes the 4. Barnes is no stranger to success in Jonesboro, he won a PBA Super Regional event in 2010.
The PBA Jonesboro Open concludes Saturday with the stepladder finals. You can watch it Saturday at 3:30pm on FOX Sports 1.
2020 PBA Jonesboro Open
Saturday - Stepladder Finals
1st Round: #4 Chris Barnes vs. #5 Tommy Jones
2nd Round: #3 Jason Belmonte vs. 1st Round winner
Semifinal: #2 AJ Johnson vs. 2nd Round winner
Championship Match: #1 Kyle Troup vs. Semifinal winner
