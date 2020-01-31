Portageville Fire Department gets upgrade, faster response time

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A local fire department has some new features that will allow it to get to you faster.
“We can leave within seconds,” said George Delisle, Portageville Fire Chief.
Delisle is talking about the benefits of a thin black hose, one of several equipment updates paid for by the city.
Assistant Fire Chief Bob Carter explains how it works.
“This airline keeps the truck at 100 percent all the time, so essentially it’s started and ready to go,” he said.
Carter said they used to spend valuable minutes waiting for each truck to get moving when a call came in.
“Well the trucks had to run to build up enough air pressure to release the brakes. it took an extra three to five minutes of time that we couldn’t be on the road because we were waiting on the truck to get ready,” he said.
Portageville Mayor, Vince Berry, said the faster response time isn’t the only benefit.
“Not only the trucks respond quickly, but keeping out fire fighters safe, keeping them out of the fumes while they are revving up and getting going. that’s a game changer for our fire department," he said.
Chief Delisle also points to the addition of their new self-contained breathing apparatus.
“It also has an imaging camera on it. we have one in each of our responding trucks, so we can see hot spots find victims. each fireman has its own new set of eyes for the new equipment and he can help the safety of them all will be better,” he said.
He said they are happy to have these new tools to fight fire, but they still need something else.
“We’ve got all this new equipment, but we definitely need more volunteers. Please help, come join and help us out here,” Delisle said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.