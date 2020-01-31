Questions over light bill has man asking questions, Entergy answering them

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - A Central Arkansas man said this week that he received nearly $2,600 worth of electric bills in the past two months, with Entergy Arkansas saying they are working to find out why.
According to a report from content partner KATV, Henry Woodard said his bill in December was nearly $800, while his January bill was over $1,800.
Woodward said the bills were a surprise.
“When I called, no one has said anything. No one has given me any explanation,” Woodward said this week. “They say that they’re going to send someone to read the meter.”
An Entergy official said this week that it appeared that there were 10 consecutive days in which Woodward’s electric usage was abnormally high, but that it was not a problem on their end, KATV reported.
Entergy Arkansas did say that a high bill could happen if an appliance breaks down or if work was being done at the residence.
On Thursday, Entergy Vice President of Customer Service Michael Considine told KATV that Woodward’s case was unique.
“To answer your question directly about what happened, we’re not sure yet. We’re still investigating it. We’ve been looking at it since Monday,” Considine said. “We’ve installed a little more than one million meters at this point, and we have not seen issues like this. We firmly believe that Mr. Woodward’s example is an anomaly.”
However, Entergy Arkansas told KATV that Woodward would not be forced to pay the high bill as of now and that they would be sending experts to find out why the spike happened.
