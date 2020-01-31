Traffic studies recommend safety improvements for North Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two studies conducted by the Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Commission are causing officials to question the safety of some of the city’s most dangerous road crossings.
A “Safe Transportation for Every Pedestrian” which is also known as a STEP study looked at two specific streets in North Jonesboro, East Johnson Avenue and North Church Street.
The purpose was to “address safety issues, particularly at uncontrolled, unsignalized crossing locations.”
According to the Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Cecelie Cochran, now, that these studies are complete, it’s time to start implementing.
“The first step would be to coordinate with the city of Jonesboro, specifically the grants department and the engineering department to see if all or any of those recommendations that were put forth will be accepted for us to try to find a grant that is appropriate to get them funded," Cochran said.
Those recommendations included the installation of sidewalks, pedestrian crossing signage, additional and new lighting and a bench for a transit stop.
But something new, a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon that would completely bring traffic to a stop and Cochran says that recommendation is for a curb that has limited sight distance off of North Bradley Street.
The study also lists these recommendations improvements to cost an estimated $772,000. The pedestrian hybrid beacon is all projected to stop traffic for an average of 2.8 seconds.
She says the improvements aren’t just blindly suggestions but something officials took time to identify.
“We don’t want to plan for our city in what we think should be put there, we want to know what should be put there. What would be most advantageous for the people around our area? What’s more suitable for our area for what we have so the adjustments that we are making and the recommendations that we have, we need the background data to support it before we support for actual funding,” Cochran said.
The second study is on Johnson Avenue.
Cochran says they had some pushback in the beginning, but now, motorists are adjusting and pedestrians are crossing safely.
The crosswalk is a temporary design and will be removed in July. However, Cochran says these are all studies and there is a possibility for permanent options in the future.
Those options are only possible with the help of funding and collaboration from city and state officials.
