Walnut Ridge looking to automate water meters

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Walnut Ridge is looking into updating their water meters.
The city has been considering switching to automated water meters for a few years, but now, they’re officially looking into companies that can make the switch possible.
Jonathan Kopp with Water Works said while automated meters are expensive to install, they allow the company to do a lot more.
It includes catching possible water leaks early and regulating how much bills are because the meter will be read at the same exact time every month.
However, Kopp said the upgrade won’t necessarily mean more expensive bills for customers.
“People are going to say, ‘well, you’re going to spend this much money on putting in new meters, are you going to raise our water bill?’ And that’s always a possibility, but that’s not likely,” said Kopp.
Kopp said the money they save will usually take care of the payments for the new meters.
He also said while the process will take some time, they aren’t planning to actually buy any automated meters until next year.
