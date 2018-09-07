Weather Improves This Weekend

We’ll be chilly and mostly cloudy again tonight with a few more sprinkles possible. A few areas of patchy fog could develop too. Saturday morning clouds will slowly break up, and the sprinkles will move out giving us our first look at the sun in days. Temperatures stay cool though with highs around 50 degrees. Sunday will be our nicest day in a while bringing plenty of sun and highs in the low to mid-60s. Clouds return on Monday with showers increasing late. Rain and thunderstorms look likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. While the threat for strong to severe storms don’t look very impressive, we’ll have to watch Tuesday closely. Cold air returns behind the storms on Wednesday, and we could see flurries to end the precipitation. It doesn’t look like a big event for us.