One in custody as authorities investigate armed robbery, standoff in Brookland
Authorities are investigating an armed robbery Saturday at the Jordan's Kwik Stop on Highway 49 in Brookland. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 1, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST - Updated February 1 at 6:24 PM

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was in custody Saturday in connection with an armed robbery that authorities say turned into a pursuit and stand-off.

Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at the Jordan’s Quik Stop in Brookland, according to Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland.

The robbery happened around 4 p.m. Saturday at the Jordan’s on Highway 49.

When officers arrived, they saw a man leaving the scene and it turned into a chase to the next street in the 1400 block of North Oak Street.

The suspect, whose name was not released, reportedly barricaded himself in a house for about 15 minutes and later turned him in, officials at the scene said.

