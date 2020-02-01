One in custody as authorities investigate armed robbery, standoff in Brookland

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was in custody Saturday in connection with an armed robbery that authorities say turned into a pursuit and stand-off.
Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at the Jordan’s Quik Stop in Brookland, according to Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland.
The robbery happened around 4 p.m. Saturday at the Jordan’s on Highway 49.
When officers arrived, they saw a man leaving the scene and it turned into a chase to the next street in the 1400 block of North Oak Street.
The suspect, whose name was not released, reportedly barricaded himself in a house for about 15 minutes and later turned him in, officials at the scene said.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
