BRTC signs degree agreement with SAU

“The articulation agreement between BRTC and SAU provides a great opportunity for BRTC students to complete all four years of their respective degree on the BRTC campus in the BRTC University Center,” BRTC Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Brad Baine said. “BRTC is very appreciative of this academic partnership which will accommodate the academic needs for BRTC students who desire to live locally while they complete their bachelor’s degree.”