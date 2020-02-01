BRTC signs degree agreement with SAU

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Students at Black River Technical College will soon have the opportunity to receive a degree from Southern Arkansas University, with students having the chance to stay at home.
According to a media release and a Facebook post from BRTC, both colleges signed an agreement this week that will allow BRTC students to receive bachelor’s degrees from SAU.
The program is part of a plan called the BRTC University Center. SAU, which is based in Magnolia, is the first university to participate in the program.
The center will offer advisement and enrollment advice to students interested, with a list of degrees set to be offered will be announced later, officials said.
A BRTC official said the opportunity is crucial for the campuses in Paragould and Pocahontas.
“The articulation agreement between BRTC and SAU provides a great opportunity for BRTC students to complete all four years of their respective degree on the BRTC campus in the BRTC University Center,” BRTC Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Brad Baine said. “BRTC is very appreciative of this academic partnership which will accommodate the academic needs for BRTC students who desire to live locally while they complete their bachelor’s degree.”
Officials said students have to complete the degree requirements with at least a 2.00 cumulative grade point average in general education courses and at least a 3.0 cumulative grade point average in upper classes.
Anyone interested in participating can call 870-248-4000.
