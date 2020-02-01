Cave City sewer rate increase to help with upgrades

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Cave City should expect to see an increase in their sewer rates this year in order to help with a big project.
Mayor Jonas Anderson said the city hasn’t done a large upgrade on its sewer infrastructure since the late 1980s.
They’re planning to replace a lot of the older sewer lines, but starting by replacing concrete sewer mains from the 1960s to make everything the same throughout the city.
Mayor Anderson said this is a part of the city’s infrastructure that you don’t really think about, but it’s just as important as other parts like roads and electricity.
“It’s kind of out of sight, out of mind on sewer infrastructure,” said Anderson. “But, if you look at it when you’re going after businesses or after industries or anything like that, no matter what size business you think you can bring in, if you don’t have the sewer and water infrastructure to do it, they’re not going to come here.”
The new sewer rate increase is 25 cents, and will make sure the city is able to afford the upgrades.
The increase won’t take effect until April 2020.
Mayor Anderson said they’re planning to do all of the upgrades in phases, with the first phase starting just any day.
