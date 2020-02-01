Convicted voyeur charged with rape

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man serving five years for video voyeurism faces a new charge after police say he videotaped himself raping a woman.
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause last month to arrest David Devoy Yancey, 46, on suspicion of rape, a Class Y felony.
According to court documents, while investigating Yancey last year on the video voyeurism allegations, detectives searched his cell phones and discovered a video of an unconscious woman being “digitally penetrated.”
The woman told a detective she and Yancey were friends.
“The victim stated that Yancey drugged her, and she thought that Yancey had assaulted her, but she was unsure,” the probable cause affidavit stated. “The victim positively identified herself in the video, and also identified Yancey as the other person in the video raping her.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the prosecutor’s office filed a formal charge of rape against Yancey.
According to Arkansas Court Connect, a March 5 motion and plea day and a March 16-20 trial date was set Jan. 31 for Yancey.
In July of 2019, police say Yancey recorded several underage children and a woman using a bathroom at a home where he stayed.
According to court records, he cut a hole in the wall between his bedroom closet and the bathroom, then taped a lottery ticket over it in an effort to conceal it.
Beneath the hole, police said they found a pallet of blankets and pillows in the closet.
In September 2019, Yancey pleaded guilty to video voyeurism and was sentenced to 60 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections, according to Arkansas Court Connect.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.