Deadline for voter registration approaching for March 3 primary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -If you are wanting to vote in the March 3 primary and judicial general election, you have until Feb. 3 to register to vote in Arkansas.
According to a media release from Secretary of State John Thurston, the deadline to register to vote if you are not registered to vote is Feb. 3.
Thurston said there are several places around the state where people can pick up voter registration applications. They include a county clerk’s office, public library, revenue office, public assistance office and military recruiting center.
People can also download an application by going to the Secretary of State’s website, Thurston said.
Officials said if you are already registered to vote in the state, you will not need to register again. People can also check their voter registration information, where they can vote or see a sample ballot by going to Voter View.
Also, if you have moved, if your voter information has changed and if you need to update your voter registration information, the deadline is Feb. 28 in order to make the change before the March 3 primary, Thurston said.
