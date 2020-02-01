Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Danilo Gallinari scored 27 points, Dennis Schroder added 24 and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied in the final minutes to push past the Phoenix Suns 111-107. Oklahoma City used a 13-0 run late in the fourth quarter to flip a 99-92 deficit into a 105-99 lead with 25 seconds left and held on for the win. Schroder drained a 3-pointer during the rally to tie the game at 99, and Chris Paul hit a go-ahead jumper to make it 101-99. Phoenix was led by Devin Booker and Kelly Oubre Jr., who both scored 27 points. Deandre Ayton added 16.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference schools each received more than $44.6 million in total revenue distributed by the league. It's a seven-figure increase from the previous fiscal year. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday the league handed out just over $651.0 million of total revenue among the 14 members for the 2018-19 fiscal year. The fiscal year ended on August 31, 2019.That's up from $627.1 million total and $43.1 million per school in 2017-18.