Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Passing the family business onto the kids is a delicate chore, even when the whole world isn't watching. When it plays out in the NFL, everyone gets to see the successes and failures unveiled in real time. This year’s Super Bowl features two of those stories. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan learned a lot of what he knows from his dad, Mike, who has three Super Bowl rings of his own back at home. Clark Hunt of the Chiefs took over the team when his trailblazing father, Lamar, died in 2006. Both transitions are good examples of sons who navigated the potential pratfalls of taking over the family business.
MIAMI (AP) — Just over six months ago, Tyreek Hill wasn’t sure whether he would play another game in the NFL. He had become the object of scorn among many Kansas City Chiefs fans when audio surfaced in which his then-fiancee accused him of hurting their 3-year-old son. But the district attorney eventually declined to press charges and the NFL ultimately decided not to suspend Hill. Now the speedy Chiefs wide receiver finds himself on the game’s biggest stage. Hill is part of the dynamic Kansas City offense that has helped the organization return to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. He figures to play a central role against San Francisco on Sunday night.
MIAMI (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have perhaps the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes. They have the fastest wide receiver in Tyreek Hill, one of the premier tight ends in Travis Kelce and one of the elite coaches in Andy Reid. Those are all compelling reasons for why the Chiefs could win their first Super Bowl in 50 years on Sunday, but it's not the biggest one. No, most fans back in Kansas City are pinning their hopes on something far less tangible: fate. The way the postseason has played out has folks thinking the Chiefs and their popular coach are simply due when they play the San Francisco 49ers.
MIAMI (AP) — Andy Reid has won more games than any coach without a Super Bowl title. So people question whether he can win the big one. The knock against Reid throughout his 21-year coaching career has been his inability to win a championship. He was 1-4 in conference title games during 14 seasons in Philadelphia and the Eagles lost to the Patriots in the Super Bowl after the 2004 season. Reid lost another conference title game at home last year with Kansas City. But the Chiefs returned to the AFC championship this season and advanced to face the 49ers on Sunday.
MIAMI (AP) — The betting line for the Super Bowl has been just 1 or 1 1/2 points in the Kansas City Chiefs' favor since the odds came out almost two weeks ago. That means the kickers on the Chiefs' and San Francisco 49ers' sidelines could make the difference Sunday. The 37-year-old Robbie Gould could end up playing a key role in whether the 49ers get the franchise's sixth title. Kansas City's 24-year-old Harrison Butker could help deliver the Chiefs their first Super Bowl win since 1970. Both kickers say they approach every kick the same no matter the magnitude of the game.
MIAMI (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers play old-school football with a twist. Coach Kyle Shanahan's offense is run-oriented but the Niners don't just line up and play power football. Shanahan designed a creative scheme featuring a variety of motions, jet-sweeps and play-action that takes pressure off quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. San Francisco had the league's No. 2 rushing offense in the regular season and it has been even better in the playoffs. Garoppolo threw only eight passes in the NFC championship game against Green Bay because he didn't have to do much.
MIAMI (AP) — Edward Lee Hubbard had no idea his beloved Kansas City Chiefs were playing in the Super Bowl the previous time they made it to the big stage, nor did he learn that they had won the 1970 championship until three years after the fact. Hubbard instead was living in a 6-by-6 prison cell as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. When NFL officials heard his story, they decided to make sure Hubbard wouldn't miss the Chiefs in their return. So with a special invitation from Commissioner Roger Goodell, the 81-year-old Hubbard will be in Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night to watch Kansas City play the San Francisco 49ers in its first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.
MIAMI (AP) — Dee Ford's blunder cost Kansas City a trip to the Super Bowl a year ago. Now Ford has another chance to deny the Chiefs a championship when he faces them with the San Francisco 49ers. Ford's five-year tenure in Kansas City came to a disappointing finish last season in the AFC championship game against New England when he lined up in the neutral zone to negate a game-sealing interception. Now he's playing for the Niners and will try to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs as San Francisco's star edge rusher.