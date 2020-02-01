Highland School District opens Rowdy’s House, clothing closet for students

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A local school has created a new organization designed to support students by providing resources they need so they can focus on their academic goals.
The first project The Highland Schools Charitable Fund started is Rowdy’s House, a clothing closet for students named after the school mascot.
The closet offers everything from shoes to jackets, and even toiletries.
It’s only been open since October, but the closet has already helped almost 100 students.
Student Services Director Kara McEntire said this is a way to not only help the students in their district but to help their families as well.
“Our organization knew that we had many students in our school district that come from low-income families and so it’s hard sometimes for them to meet all the physical needs of their children,” said McEntire.
Rowdy’s House is always taking donations, and students only need to speak with their counselor to get help from the closet.
This Saturday, United Way of North Central Arkansas is holding a Stuff the Bus event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ash Flat Walmart that will help support Rowdy’s House and the school backpack program.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.