Jim Bicker named Fulton County Judge

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Fulton County Judge and justice of the peace was appointed Friday morning to fill the unexpired term of County Judge Jim Kendrick.
According to Fulton County County/Circuit Clerk Vickie Bishop, justices appointed Jim Bicker to serve as county judge. Bicker also served as county judge from July 3, 2013 to Dec. 3, 2013 and was also a justice of the peace before that.
Bishop said Bicker, who will serve until Dec. 31, 2022, was the only person to express an interest in the position. Justices also voted to appoint Justice Cris Newberry as presiding justice of the peace.
Bicker replaces Kendrick, who resigned Jan. 30.
A jury convicted Kendrick of felony theft of property during a trial in January in Fulton County Circuit Court.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.