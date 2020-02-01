Local student’s project to be displayed in national museum

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 student has gotten a lot of recognition for a project, and a national museum is interested in displaying it.
Rilee Morgan is in ninth grade at Highland High School.
For his Beta Club project, he decided to honor veterans of the Vietnam War by creating educational jewelry pieces.
“The Vietnam War, in my opinion, is the most impactful war that has ever happened in U.S. history,” said Morgan.
The work started as an art project.
“The art project was based on American history,” said Morgan. "I’m not the greatest at drawing and my mother makes jewelry, so she taught me the basics of the jewelry and I created these five pieces.
With his mom’s help, Rilee created five bronze necklaces to help tell the story of the Vietnam War.
Each necklace focuses on a certain part of the war, including the branches of the military in Vietnam, a soldier’s life, the casualties of war, the number of POWs and soldiers missing in action, and the attitude in America during that time.
Rilee made the necklaces through electroforming with salvaged copper.
His project not only landed him a spot to compete nationally for Beta Club, but the National Vietnam War Museum in Texas wants to display Rilee’s project after the competition.
“I came home from school and my mom had gotten a call from the museum, and they were talking about how they wanted to display all my pieces in the museum and I was shocked," said Morgan.
Rilee says he made the project with veterans in mind.
“I’ve had friends’ grandpas and uncles that have been in the Vietnam War and they have told stories about it and it just hits me in my heart," said Morgan. "So I think it’s very just, I just wanted to honor them.”
The National Beta Club convention is in Fort Worth, Texas in June.
After the competition, Rilee plans to take the necklaces to the National Vietnam War Museum in Weatherford, Texas.
