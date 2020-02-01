Man arrested after apparent road rage incident

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man is facing a felony after authorities say he was involved in an apparent road rage incident Jan. 25, according to Greene County authorities.
Brady McMillin of Jonesboro was arrested Jan. 30 on suspicion of aggravated assault in connection with an incident at the Party Store on Highway 49.
According to Greene County Sheriff’s Investigator Tony Williams, authorities got a call about the incident.
Williams said McMillin motioned for the victim to pull over and after pulling over at the south entrance of the Party Store, the victim got out of the vehicle and starting walking toward McMillin’s vehicle.
From there, the vehicle accelerated and hit the victim, Williams said.
The victim, who rolled up onto the hood of the vehicle, suffered minor injuries, police said.
A $25,000 bond was set for McMillin, who posted bond Friday and is awaiting a circuit court date.
