Silver Alert issued for Lake City woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Silver Alert was issued Saturday for a Lake City woman who has been missing since Jan. 31, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Authorities are looking for Patricia G. Davis, 66, of Lake City.
She is 5′2″, weighs 178 pounds and has straight, strawberry blonde hair with blue eyes and light complexion.
According to ASP, she was last seen at 204 Walnut # 6 in Lake City. Davis was wearing a turquois shirt with the love “LOVE” in black, gray pants and black tennis shoes.
She may be driving a 2014 brown KIA Forte, with a license plate number DV32502.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call their local police immediately.
