Two arrested in Clay Co. counterfeit money case

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - The watchful eye of a store clerk counting up money made the difference Friday after a Missouri man and a Clay County woman were arrested in connection with a counterfeit money case, according to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller.
Richard Wrather of Kennett and Morgan Kirkpatrick of Rector were arrested Jan. 31 after the investigation by Clay County deputies and Rector police.
According to a post on the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, authorities got a call around 8 a.m. Jan. 31 from a local business in Rector about the counterfeit money.
“The business advised that they received this money overnight and was not discovered until the cashier was counting down her drawer. A citizen also came up and stated that he received a fake $10,” deputies said in the Facebook post.
Deputies also looked at a security tape and found out Kirkpatrick was the last person there before the citizen made the purchase, the post noted.
Officials then got a warrant for Kirkpatrick’s arrest and went to her house to arrest her.
“While at the home, Officers came into contact with a Richard Wrather. While Deputy Midkiff and Deputy Russ Latimer were arresting Mrs. Kirkpatrick, Officer (Shane) Casebier noticed money located inside Mr. Wrather’s vehicle. When asked to search the vehicle, Mr. Wrather refused,” the post noted.
Authorities later got a search warrant and found $140 in counterfeit money and drug paraphernalia on the property, police said.
Kirkpatrick was arrested on suspicion of trying to pass counterfeit money while Wrather was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of counterfeit money, Miller said.
Both Kirkpatrick and Wrather are being held in the Clay County jail, awaiting a probable cause hearing.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.